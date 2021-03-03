After the hard wing of Kirchnerism proposed to create a Bicameral commission to control judges and prosecutors, the president of the Council of the Magistracy, Diego Molea, endorsed the initiative “to achieve a better functioning of the Judiciary” by stating that he does not see ” a confrontation “.

“The minister (Marcela Losardo) explained that Anything that is commissions for improvements is fine“, said the judge in dialogue with radio Con Vos, and added that it is necessary for Parliament” to work on legislative reforms to achieve a better functioning “of Justice,

News in development.

JPE