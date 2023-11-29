For almost fifteen years, one of the great issues that has divided Peruvians is whether Alberto Fujimori, the man who governed Peru in the nineties, deserves freedom or spending the last years of his life in prison. In December 2017, on the eve of Christmas Eve, the economist Pedro Pablo Kuczynski granted him a humanitarian pardon citing his poor health. This lit the spark and the crowd took to the streets in protest. Finally, after spending a few months in the Centenario Clinic, the presidential pardon was revoked and Fujimori returned to the Barbadillo prison. Father Keiko Fujimori is sentenced to 25 years for being the intellectual author of crimes against humanity.

However, the story has taken a turn in the last few hours. A resolution of the Constitutional Court has ordered to refer to a court its decision to restore the figure of the humanitarian pardon that was endorsed through a habeas corpus in March 2022. Although initially, the current Minister of Justice, Eduardo Arana, assured the resolution of the IACHR is still in force, this afternoon the president of the Constitutional Court, Francisco Morales Saravia, has been blunt on the matter: “The answer is yes (Fujimori’s release is appropriate), because what we have resolved is a clarification. The Court’s rulings must be followed and complied with, just like the resolutions of the Supreme Court, but in this case the one that prevails is the ruling of the Constitutional Court. We value the decisions of the Court, its jurisprudence very much, but in this case we have not ruled on that point and in any case there may be a debate about the scope or not of that decision,” he stated.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.