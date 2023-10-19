The president of the Constitutional Court, Cándido Conde-Pumpido, asked this Thursday that the “principle of non-interference” between State institutions be respected. “Each power must independently perform its own function and avoid public disqualifications,” Conde-Pumpido stressed during a speech at the opening ceremony of the XXIX conference of the Association of Constitutional Lawyers, which is being held in Vigo. The exhortation of the president of the guarantee body is related to the criticism that the court has been receiving since its last renewal, last January, in the sense that the current progressive majority is acting with roller formulas to impose its theses and endorse the initiatives governmental. The court’s own media highlights the coincidence of these criticisms with the negotiations of the current investiture process and the anticipated debate on a possible amnesty law.

Conde-Pumpido focused his speech this Thursday on defending the independence and impartiality of judges and magistrates as an essential piece of the rule of law, asking all public representatives to respect the laws in force and to comply with the rulings of the judicial bodies. . He insisted in this sense that independence is an indispensable principle and inseparable from the jurisdictional function. The absence of it, he added, represents “a clear setback in democratic quality and the division of powers.”

Likewise, he highlighted the importance of respect between the powers of the State and the institutions, a point in which he alluded to the relevance of the “principle of non-interference” in the work of each of them. In this passage of his speech, he also defended respect for the independence of each institution, so that all of them can carry out the functions that are theirs, demanding that disqualifications “of the actions of the other powers” be avoided. In his opinion, violating this pattern of conduct only contributes to “weakening the strength of the system as a whole,” because disqualifications “must be alien to a democratic understanding of each function.”

Conde-Pumpido also defended the democratic legitimation of all state powers and recalled that the Constitution establishes that “national sovereignty resides in the Spanish people from whom the powers of the State emanate.” And he stressed that the expression “all powers of the State” obviously includes the judiciary, as article 117 expressly proclaims when it proclaims that “justice emanates from the People.”

On the other hand, the president of the Constitutional Court also claimed the validity of the rule of law. “Laws,” he said, “are to be followed, and the fact that we do not like a law or want to change it cannot be an excuse for non-compliance with the current law, much less for a prolonged non-compliance, which threatens to be indefinite.” . In clear reference to the almost five years that the constitutional mandate to renew the General Council of the Judiciary has not been fulfilled, he added that there are democratic procedures to change the laws; but as long as they are not modified, “the current laws bind us all, judges, citizens and the rest of the public powers.”

With this intervention, Conde-Pumpido opened the conference entitled “Rule of Law and democratic institutions in the current sociopolitical context”, accompanied by the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, and by the first vice president and Councilor of the Presidency, Justice and Sports of the Xunta de Galicia, Diego Calvo. The conference is part of the aforementioned meeting of the lawyers of the guarantee body, in its twenty-ninth edition.

