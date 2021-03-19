His Excellency Othman Ghazali, President of the United Republic of Comoros, expressed his thanks to the United Arab Emirates for the new support and medical assistance to combat the emerging coronavirus pandemic that arrived in his country yesterday, stressing that this comes within the framework of the strong and good relations that bind the two brotherly countries.

This came during the reception of His Excellency today at the Peace House Palace, Saeed Mohammed Saeed Morshed Al Muqbali, UAE Ambassador to the United Republic of the Comoros, where he conveyed a message of thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for this support provided to the United Republic of Comoros.

For his part, the UAE ambassador conveyed to His Excellency President Othman Ghazali the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, expressing his appreciation and gratitude for the level of relations Brotherhood between the two brotherly countries.

The country’s ambassador to His Excellency President Othman Ghazali expressed his thanks and appreciation for the support and facilitation of the embassy’s role in carrying out its duties in the best way in strengthening relations between the two countries at all levels.