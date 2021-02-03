The new president of the CNMV, Rodrigo Buenaventura, taking office. EUROPE PRESS

Rodrigo Buenaventura, who was appointed president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) last December to replace Sebastián Albella, begins his mandate by taking up an old claim of this body: to have greater autonomy in labor matters. “The main threat to the effective independence of the CNMV, and therefore its proper functioning, is the current regime of hiring, compensation of personnel and retention of talent,” he said during his speech before the Committee for the audit for democratic quality of the Congress of Deputies.

The stock market supervisor currently has a staff of 420 people, an amount that in Buenaventura’s opinion is “insufficient” for the new powers that this institution has been receiving in recent years. “We have in practice lost the autonomy to cover the losses, being subject to a public job offer mechanism that implies, for example, that the personnel we lost in 2019 we will replace in 2021.” In addition, the Chairman recalled that the CNMV “lacks the minimum flexibility to offer a professional career to its most valuable employees” as it is subject to prior control by the Executive Committee of the Interministerial Remuneration Committee for any decision regarding remuneration. 31% of the casualties in the last five years were technicians who competed for positions at the Bank of Spain, which does have greater autonomy in this area.

The CNMV does not impose a burden on the taxpayer or increase the public deficit since it is financed with the rates paid by the supervised private sector. “What we are asking is simple: that the overall cost of personnel be subject to a strict control as a whole by the Ministry of Finance and by this Parliament, but that we regain the flexibility to make up leave without waiting years and to make internal adjustments, within of the global wage bill ”, proposed Buenaventura, who proposed having a human resources system equivalent to that of the Bank of Spain or the FROB.

The president of the supervisor gave his opinion to the members of the Commission on the duration of the position he now holds. “I have always believed that mandates that last more than one term (for example, five or six years) and without the possibility of renewal, contribute to reinforcing the real independence of those who exercise them.” Currently, the duration of the mandate at the CNMV is four years.

Born counselors

As for the body’s collegiate governing bodies, Buenaventura joined the thesis of the Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, to review the system of ex officio directors. “The reasons that led to the implementation of this design of born directors in 1988 are now over and can be satisfied through mechanisms such as those that now exist: cooperation agreements that we have had for years with the Bank of Spain, coordinating institutions such as AMCESFI, etc. ”. Additionally, in an eventual regulatory reform, the CNMV president believes that the independence of the body’s directors could be strengthened “by introducing the explicit provision that appears in other similar bodies according to which third parties or authorities, including government authorities, should not treat of influencing the criteria of the members of the board, nor do they seek or accept instructions from external bodies ”.

During his speech, Buenaventura also referred to the supervisory model currently in force. In Spain there is a sectoral surveillance system: a supervisor for banking, another for securities markets and a third for insurance and pension funds. In his opinion, this scheme does not correctly address the growing interconnection between the three subsectors and the conflicts that may arise between solvency and conduct objectives. In other countries, however, there are single supervisor systems or the one known as twin peaks, designed around a supervisor of the solvency of the entities and another of the rules of conduct of the agents. “It is the model that has been in force for a long time in several countries due to its conceptual solidity and it better prevents potential conflicts of interest. In addition, it is a system that allows developing a high degree of specialization in the field that generates economies of scale in its application to all financial subsectors ”.

The president of the CNMV also recalled that Spanish regulations still detect “remains of an old conception of an entity dependent on the Government” in some independent administrative authorities. “For example, the serious and very serious sanctions imposed by the CNMV must be appealed before the Ministry of Economy as a prior and necessary step to resort to the judicial process, while the logical regime would be to go directly to the contentious-administrative jurisdiction, since there is no hierarchical relationship ”.