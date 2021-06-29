The president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Rodrigo Buenaventura, took advantage of his appearance before the Economic Affairs Commission of the Congress of Deputies to request an action plan against financial fraud. “We have observed that there are several cases that have accumulated in recent months in the form of complaints filed by those affected, about unregulated entities and admitted to processing in the competent courts,” recalled the head of the market’s supervisory body. “We have also noticed an increase in inquiries from investors for offers received from unregistered entities and for alleged scams, many of them linked to crypto assets or derivatives on currencies, stocks and raw materials,” he added.

