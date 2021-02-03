Cani Fernández, president of the CNMC, appears in Congress. © LUIS SEVILLANO. © Luis Sevillano / El Pais / EL PAÍS

Cani Fernández, president of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), has taken advantage of her time in the Congress of Deputies to complain about the lack of independence of the body and the lack of resources to carry out its work. In a forceful intervention before the Committee for the Audit of Democratic Quality, he has called for a management model such as that of the Bank of Spain, which he considers “optimal” and from which he claims to be “very far”. “Due to its functions, independence, relevance in regulation and supervision and relations within the EU, the CNMC must have an estimated budget,” he stressed.

Fernández has requested support from the deputies to make the necessary changes in the law that allow the institution to be endowed with “the independence in the management of its human resources, organizational structure and budget”, which in its opinion it lacks, and adapt it to the new challenges of the economy. “There are three directives about to be implemented that must be taken advantage of to solve the dysfunctions that had not transpired,” he has raised to the political groups present.

The appearance of Fernández, who has been in office since last June, has been a cascade of laments for the obstacles that have been found in the body. These come, in his opinion, “from the regulatory framework that governs the CNMC, the interpretation that the ministries have made of the regulations and from a foundational problem: when the merger of the regulators and the competition authority took place in 2013, the unified assimilation of the labor groups existing at that time was not undertaken ”.

For her, “independence, in addition to being legal and institutional, must be functional and imply organizational and management autonomy, both because it is an independent administrative authority and because it is the regulatory and competition authority of the EU in our country.” For this reason, it demands autonomy “to organize its human team, its structure and its budget in a coherent and effective way.”

“But the CNMC works as a unit attached to any ministry. For true independence from regulators, it is necessary to be consistent and give them full management autonomy. The credibility of the CNMC, both within Spain and abroad, requires independence, rigor and quality. All these aspects need sufficiency of means and management autonomy to organize resources properly and align them with those objectives in a reasonable, coherent and, importantly, dynamic way ”, he stressed.

In this regard, Fernández has complained about the “limiting budget, as if it were a body more dependent on a ministry, which prevents the Commission’s needs from being efficiently managed.” And he has given as an example that “if a year is required more money than initially planned to pay Social Security contributions, although eventually there is money left over from other items, the budget modification should be authorized by the Treasury.”

Fernández has clarified that he is not asking for more budget, but to be able to manage the one that the body has. However, he recalled that the transfers that the CNMC receives from the State amount to 56.5 million euros, while the total funds it sent to the Public Treasury for the collection of fees and sanctions in 2019 was 246 million, in addition to the benefit that generates for the market and citizens.

Contradictions

For Fernández, important contradictions are perceived. One is produced by the statute itself (approved by the Council of Ministers and not by the governing body of the authority itself, as in the case of the Bank of Spain and the CNMV), “which determines a budgetary and resource regime. human rights of a unit attached to a ministry and not of an independent administrative authority, which results in limiting credits, inability to adapt its structure to the changing needs of production models and the digital society, inability to approve its own relationship of jobs, to point out some of the most significant issues ”.

Another contradiction is found in the mandatory intervention of different ministerial bodies in management matters of the CNMC, inconsistent, according to Fernández, with the organizational autonomy required by the European directives on regulated sectors and competition and with the conception of this institution as an administrative authority Independent.

In this sense, it regrets that “the CNMC must obtain the prior authorization of the Interministerial Remuneration Commission (Cecir), formed by the Ministries of Finance and the Ministry of Public Function, which also maintains an interpretation of the restrictive law regarding labor personnel, which favors potentially discriminatory situations for these personnel (65% of the Institution). And we cannot hire personnel, despite our insufficient resources, even if we have, as we have had, a surplus year after year, if it is not within the framework of the Public Employment Offer, which depends on the Government ”.

This dependence on Cecir entails, he outlined, “that the CNMC has significant limitations in adapting its list of jobs and its personnel structure to the changes derived, among others, from the attribution of new competencies and the vertiginous evolution of the regulated and supervised sectors, where digitization and robotization is rapidly being incorporated into services and production processes, our supervised companies adapt, and we are left behind ”.

According to the president of the CNMC, the Organic Statute of the CNMC, which must be approved by royal decree, limits its action and prevents it from adapting to the markets of 2021, creating as it would like, for example, a sub-directorate of Economic Intelligence, a Sub-directorate of Renewable energy or a Sub-directorate of digitization or data. The organizational model of the CNMC, in his opinion, is far removed from that established for the Bank of Spain, the CNMV or the Nuclear Safety Council, which can approve their own Organic Statute, “without there being a specific reason that justifies such difference , quite the contrary”.