In full deployment of the Government Plan to promote the creation of national champions in territories such as defense, with the telephone landing of the former president of INDRA and the acquisition by the latter of Hispasat -with his Defense subsidiary Hisdesat within the … Pack-, or the railway sector, the president of the Chamber of Spain, José Luis Bonet, has openly stated his preference for European champions in an international context in which his opinion Europe has to be as much as possible to prevent his Social capitalism model breaks through the crossfire of China and the Trump administration.

Asked about the latest movements in Telefónica and Indra, Bonet wanted to extol the “excellent management work carried out by Pallete”, defenestrated by the Government in an unusual maneuver, and although he has said that the orientation is “adequate” has stressed with Special emphasis its preference for the Airbus model, a global giant in whose capital three European states, Germany, France and, to a lesser extent, Spain. «Airbus is winning and does not play with anyone (in relation to the pulse with Boing). Europe has to think more about this and Spain has to participate in the matter, “he said during his participation in the new Forum economy.

Bonet has also made, in its line, a strong defense of companies and, in particular, of large companies, especially shaken in recent years from various even government areas. “Companies have to be carried to entrepreneurs and then protect them from politics “, in what has sounded as a defense of business management against possible interference.

In this sense, he has emphasized that the big companies in Spain “are a luxury” and has attributed not only the economic advance of recent years but also the increase in international prestige of the Spain brand. It has also valued its tractor effect on small and medium enterprises, which has said they have a huge margin for internationalization. “Germany, France and Italy have already done their homework, but Spanish companies still have a huge way to go in their internationalization.”