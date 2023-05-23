The internal anger in the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), whose mandate has expired since December 2018, due to the holding of an extraordinary plenary session on the agreement to increase the salary of judges is on track to last longer than the convening of that plenary session . The substitute president, the progressive Rafael Mozo, has called off the session after being asked to do so by the same five members who, last Friday, had demanded that it be held. These councilors allege that this plenary session had lost its usefulness due to Mozo’s decision to set it for Wednesday, when the pact between the Executive and the associations will have been signed (act scheduled for this Tuesday). The president has chosen to call off the extraordinary session and reconvene the ordinary plenary session scheduled for Thursday and which had been canceled to include it in the session on Wednesday.

The gibberish around the plenary to analyze the salary increase is the last episode of the situation of internal decomposition in which the CGPJ lives installed. The plenary session will no longer be held, but the controversy surrounding its call bleeds the Council a little more, in which the conservative majority already openly questions the management of Mozo, the member chosen after the resignation of Carlos Lesmes to take the reins of a body that has been in office for more than four years (current mandate expired in December 2018).

More information

The decision adopted by Mozo this Tuesday means calling off the extraordinary session, reconvening the ordinary session and including the following item on its agenda: “Reporting of the members Juan Martínez Moya, Francisco Gerardo Martínez Tristán and José Antonio Ballestero Pascual, appointed by the plenary as members of the Remuneration Committee, in relation to the negotiation process that took place on the adequacy of remuneration for judges and magistrates and assessment of the resulting situation”.

For some members of the plenary session, this was the formula that should have been followed from the beginning, but Mozo was forced to call an extraordinary session because five members asked him to do so in writing (four proposed by the PP in 2013 to be part of the plenary session and one proposed by the PNV). The president called, but did not agree to the request that this session be held this Monday, as requested by the signatories so that the salary agreement could be analyzed before the Government and the associations signed it, but instead set the plenary session for Wednesday. “It didn’t make much sense. Either you do it on the Monday before the signing or you leave it on Thursday, when we all have already organized the agenda for the plenary session. Wednesday is absurd ”, points out a progressive member. Sources from the body assure that several directors had complained to the president about this decision, which probably influenced Mozo to call it off and return to the initial plan once those who requested the extraordinary session demanded its call off.

The first reason given by these five members (Ballestero, Martínez Tristán, José María Macías, Carmen Llombart and Enrique Lucas) for requesting that the extraordinary session be annulled is that it was useless to hold it after the salary agreement was signed, but in its The decision has also weighed on the fact that the CGPJ has not been summoned by the Government to the act of signing this pact, which will only be attended by the Ministries of Justice and Public Function and the associations of judges and prosecutors present at the remuneration table and who have accepted the agreement (all except the Professional Association of the Magistracy, APM, the largest and most conservative).