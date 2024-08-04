The countdown to Salvador Illa’s investiture as president The Catalan government’s work is slowing down. The president of the Parliament, Josep Rull, announced this Sunday that he is delaying until Tuesday the mandatory round of contacts with all the parliamentary groups, to find out what support the socialist leader has for a vote. The round of contacts was scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, but Rull’s decision responds to a request from Esquerra Republicana, which has asked to move the process to Tuesday, citing scheduling problems. Behind this request lies the desire not to interfere in the internal discussion that the party’s youth wing, Jovent Republicà, has called for on whether or not an independence-supporting party should support the election of a leader. president PSC. The investiture debate could be held on Thursday and the question remains about Carles Puigdemont’s return to Catalonia. For now, the group called CDR has cancelled the mobilization it had planned for this Monday in Barcelona to protest against Illa’s vote.

The Parliament announced this Sunday that “due to agenda issues of the Esquerra Republicana group” Josep Rull is delaying personal interviews with representatives of each party for 24 hours. This is a procedure required by the Parliament’s regulations and which activates the procedure for the investiture of a presidentOn June 18 and 19, Rull had already made a first round of contacts, but then concluded that no candidate had enough support to be put to a vote in the plenary session. The situation has taken a turn with the agreement reached by the PSC and ERC, and its validation by the Esquerra membership on Friday. Illa already knows that, in addition to the 42 seats of the PSC, he can count on the twenty votes of ERC and the six of the Comuns. Precisely the 68 seats that mark the majority of the chamber.

Illa will be the first to meet with Rull on Tuesday, starting at 9:30 a.m., and will then be followed by his alleged investiture partners: Josep Maria Jové, from ERC, and Jéssica Albiach, from the Comuns. Next, Rull will receive Albert Batet and Mònica Sales, from Junts, Alejandro Fernández, from the PP, Ignacio Garriga, from Vox, Dani Cornellà from the CUP, and Sílvia Orriols and Ramon Abad, from Aliança Catalana.

After hearing the various parties, the president of the Parliament will convene the permanent deputation, supposedly on Wednesday, to agree on the date of the investiture plenary session, which could be this Thursday. Carles Puigdemont, who left Spain in 2017 to avoid being tried, has promised to return to Catalonia when the investiture plenary session takes place, despite the fact that he still has an arrest warrant. In the event that he is arrested on the way to the Parliament, Rull could opt for the possibility of postponing the plenary session.

In a letter published on Saturday, Puigdemont called for “confrontation”, but the pro-independence group CDR has opted to cancel the mobilization it had scheduled for this Monday in Barcelona, ​​seeking to put pressure against the investiture of Salvador Illa.

To be elected, the leader of the Catalan socialists PSC is counting on the 68 votes out of 135 that the sum of PSC, ERC and Comuns grants. Although the bases of Esquerra gave their approval to the pre-agreement with the socialists last Friday, Jovent Republicà is not very clear about whether it wants to follow that path. The youth of ERC will meet on Monday its national council to decide the direction of the vote of its deputy Mar Besses. Although the party is respectful of the internal process, voices from the leadership see it possible to reach an agreement or formulas that allow for the accommodation of sensitivities.

“I can only say that I am convinced that we will have an agreement, that it will be like this and that, above all, we have to respect the internal processes of all organisations,” said ERC Secretary General Marta Rovira last Friday, when asked about the possibility that the party’s youth wing could break the voting discipline in the investiture plenary session. Illa could not be invested as he would only have 67 yes votes, counting the 19 republican votes and the possible no from Jovent Republicà.

The close result in the internal consultation of Esquerra (53.5% in favour and 44.8% against the pre-agreement to invest Illa) suggests that within the youth there is greater resistance to the pact with the socialists. The relations between Jovent Republicà and the independence party are marked by a protocol that does not establish that they always have to vote the same, but always “under the general political line and the electoral dynamics undertaken by Esquerra Republicana”.

While waiting for the decision of the youth movement’s bases, whose members are between 14 and 28 years old, there are voices in Esquerra who believe that there is room to accommodate the divergence. They remember that last Friday, Marta Rovira spoke and described the yes to Salvador Illa as “critical and vigilant”. The general secretary did not clarify in that same press conference whether the socialist would be voted for in the first round, which leaves the card of power to stage a certain demand in that way. The parliamentary group has forced the postponement of one day of the round of contacts for the investiture, in order to respect the assembly that its youth section has called for today.