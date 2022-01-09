Home page politics

From: Cindy Boden

divide

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (both SPD) during the swearing in of the Ampel-Government © Florian Gaertner / photothek.de / Imago

There is still no precise timetable for the debate about compulsory vaccination. The countries sit on Chancellor Scholz’s neck. The President of the Bundestag makes a proposal.

Berlin – on Friday there was new corona resolutions by the federal and state governments * – but there was not a breakthrough in all areas. The general vaccination requirement remains a controversial issue.

“In view of the need to achieve a high vaccination rate, the Federal Chancellor and the heads of government of the federal states consider a general vaccination requirement to be necessary,” says the decision paper. And: “The federal states are assuming that a timetable for the relevant legislation will soon be available.”

That is not concrete. And about the sentence about the schedule at the federal-state meeting mirror– According to the report, there has been some discussion. So when does this topic go on specifically?

Corona vaccination requirement: The President of the Bundestag wants the debate to be held in January

“Parliament must deal thoroughly with the complex and controversial subject of mandatory vaccination,” said Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) Rheinische Post. And she also has at least a first timeline in mind: “I would therefore very much appreciate it if the parliamentary groups in the Bundestag could agree on an orientation debate on mandatory vaccination in January 2022.”

The minister-presidents of the federal states have been pushing for a swift implementation of a general corona vaccination requirement in Germany. Above all, Hendrik Wüst (CDU) from North Rhine-Westphalia, who has also publicly set peaks in this regard against Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) *.

Video: Lauterbach expects noticeable effects from compulsory vaccination

Will the corona vaccination be compulsory in Germany? Wüst wants a law “relatively quickly”

The law must be there “relatively quickly” so that there is enough time for implementation before next winter, said Wüst at a closed conference of the state CDU * in Düsseldorf on Saturday. He also warned that ambiguity about the design of the compulsory vaccination would “open the door to conspiracy theories”.

Wüst referred to the participation of thousands of people in the so-called Corona walks. “When you look at the conspiracy theories, you get scared,” he said. It is not about compulsory vaccination, but about compulsory vaccination. “That is why it would be good if there was a draft.” This could “ultimately create a bit of pacification”.

The designated CDU leader Friedrich Merz *, who took part in the closed meeting, also called on the federal government to present clearly in the Bundestag “what it would actually like”. This must also include what the compulsory vaccination “specifically means in implementation”.

Traffic light coalition agrees on procedures in the Bundestag on mandatory vaccination – Scholz takes a stand

Because of the sensitive issue associated with encroaching on fundamental rights, the Ampel coalition has agreed that there should be no compulsory faction in the Bundestag. Rather, the vote should be based on so-called group motions *, behind which MPs can gather regardless of their political group affiliation.

“We need further vaccination progress”, Olaf Scholz * emphasizes again and again. He would like to see “compulsory vaccination at the end of the day”. (cibo / AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.