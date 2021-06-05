An employee of the Brazilian Football Confederation filed a complaint against the entity’s president, Rogério Caboclo. He accuses him of having suffered sexual and moral abuse, about which he claims to have evidence. The scandal was unleashed in the midst of the controversy over the organization of the Copa América.

As detailed in the document presented by the woman before the Ethics Committee of the CBF and the Directorate of Governance and Compliance, the president would have made him live numerous episodes of shame in the presence of other managers during trips and meetings.

Assures that asked if she “masturbated” and accuses him of trying to force her to eat a dog biscuit while calling her “bitch” . In addition, Caboclo would have made up false stories about his sex life.

It also states that, during events, the president of the CBF was drunk and he would have asked him to hide drinks in previously agreed places, so that he can consume them during work hours.

“I have been going through a very difficult time in recent days. Including medical treatment. In fact, today I filed a complaint with the Ethics Committee of Brazilian Soccer and the Governing and Compliance Board, so that administrative measures can be taken,” he said. the employee.

For the moment, Caboclo did not respond to the formal accusations, but which had been occurring since last month, when some media reported that he was going through an internal crisis that could end his term.