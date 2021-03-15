His Excellency Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, appreciated the launch of the first session of the Emirati Parliament for Children today, which coincides with the country’s celebrations of the Emirati Children’s Day, which falls on March 15 of each year, describing it as an important and proactive step in the region to educate young people to practice parliamentary work Since childhood and the development of a culture of dialogue.

In a special statement to the Emirates News Agency, His Excellency said that this step is a continuation of the constructive efforts undertaken by the United Arab Emirates under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” to support young people and educate them properly in a manner that serves children’s issues and protect the rights of the child. Young people, by introducing them to these rights and how to defend them, as the child represents the basic building block for supporting the future of the homelands and the Arab region.

The President of the Arab Parliament added that the experience of establishing a parliament for children is a pioneering experience and a model that deserves to be circulated in our Arab countries, in order to prepare a generation capable of practicing its various roles in all fields and its contribution to building its society.

The President of the Arab Parliament praised the efforts made by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Chair of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates” to support women and children in the UAE, directing her highness to salute her appreciation and pride in this pioneering role.