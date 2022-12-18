The 22-year-old midfielder appeared in a distinguished way with the “Atlas Lions”, and was one of the most important reasons for the national team reaching the semi-finals, before finishing the World Cup in fourth place.

The statements of the president of the Angers club, Saïd Cheban, to the European “RTL” network:

• “We have offers for Ezz El-Din Onahi from large and medium clubs.”

• “Offers come from everywhere. Italy, Spain, England and France.”

• “We hope to reach an agreement with one of the clubs next January, provided that the deal is completed in the summer.”

The Angers president did not reveal the name of a specific club asking for Onahi, while previous press reports linked the player to Barcelona.

Onahi began his career with Moroccan Raja Casablanca when he was ten years old, and moved to the Mohammed VI Academy, which was his gateway to professionalism in Europe.

The young player played 17 international matches with the Moroccan national team, during which he scored two goals.