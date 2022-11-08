The president of the ANC, Dolors Feliu. Quique Garcia (EFE)

The president of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), Dolors Feliu, has obtained a new position in the legal cabinet of the Department of the Presidency of the Govern, after in June 2021 the president Pere Aragonès will cease as General Director of Rights and Constitutional Affairs. As EFE has advanced, the Ministry’s website already includes her destiny as the person in charge of supporting the General Directorate of Consulting Services. From the ANC they assure that the position is of less responsibility than the previous one and, therefore, she will have “more time” to work for secession. The offer of the position that she now holds was published on September 13, two days after the Diada, in which Feliu summoned Aragonès, to complete independence or call elections and accused them of being leveraged in autonomy.

Feliu has developed his entire career in the Administration. She has been an official of the Generalitat’s legal body since 1994 and, on two occasions, has been appointed to senior positions within the cabinet, both of them freely. From 2011 to 2018 she was general director of Consultative Services (those years she governed the Generalitat Convergència and later Junts pel Sí). Her dismissal was signed on December 20 of that year by the then Minister of the Presidency, Elsa Artadi, and implied that she returned to her position in the Govern’s law corps. In March 2019, Quim Torra retakes her and appoints her as General Director of Rights and Constitutional Affairs. In June of last year, Aragonès dismissed him from it, once again returning to his position as a cabinet lawyer.

The internal elections of the ANC led to Feliu, last March, being chosen to replace Elisenda Paluzie as president of the entity. Her fiery rhetoric against the political parties and especially against the Republicans, led Aragonès himself and the rest of the party’s main cadres to boycott the September 11 demonstration for the first time. “On 1-O independence was voted, we have had repression, the pandemic, but then we continue in autonomy and without a future for independence to become effective,” the Generalitat lawyer had declared in an interview with this newspaper. Junts did attend the demonstration (where cries of elections and resignation to the Government ended up being heard) and the episode fueled the confrontation between the members of the Executive and which led to the breakup of the pro-independence executive at the beginning of October.

The deadline to submit the application for the internal promotion contest that Feliu has won ended on September 23, when the Govern crisis was already looming. The resolution was made public last Wednesday, the call was open to all career civil servants of the Generalitat’s law corps and the curricular merits would be evaluated. The leader of the ANC is already the person in charge of support and consultative relations of the General Directorate of Consultative Services and Legal Coordination of the Legal Cabinet, a position that depends on the Department of the Presidency. Within the remuneration scale, she is at level 29 and category A1 of the officials of the Generalitat.

In a statement, the ANC explained that the new responsibility of its president is of a lower rank than the previous one, therefore it requires “less dedication” and “she will have more time for activism” in favor of independence. Feliu was not a high position when she was chosen as leader, rather she was a low level scholar. From the Presidency they specify that, effectively, the new position does not have the condition of “special dedication”, which for practical purposes implies having a discharge of three hours per week in the working day.

