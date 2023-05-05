The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed today, Thursday, a number of issues, including the situation in Sudan.

Schulz arrived in Ethiopia earlier Thursday, at the start of a three-day tour of East Africa.

During the meeting, Faki said that the African Commission, which is based in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, is coordinating all efforts aimed at settling the situation in Sudan.

He added that the African Union gives priority to achieving a ceasefire, opening a humanitarian corridor and bringing the parties to the negotiating table.

“There is no military solution, but we can reach a political solution,” he added.

For his part, Scholz expressed his country’s support for the peaceful settlement of conflicts in Africa, particularly in Sudan. In the context of his appreciation for the role played by the African Union to ensure peace and stability in the African continent, Schultz stressed the continuation of providing support to the continent. The German chancellor indicated that his country will support Africa’s approach to affirming self-reliance in various fields.

Schultz will visit Kenya during his current African tour.