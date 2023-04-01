The president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, began a visit to Guatemala on Friday to strengthen ties with one of her few allies in the world, in the midst of a trip with a controversial stopover in the United States that angered China.

Tsai’s tour, which will also take her to Belize, comes days after Honduras severed diplomatic relations with Taipei to join Beijing.

Tsai’s plane landed in the afternoon at the Guatemalan Air Force base in the capital, where she was received by Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro and received military honors.

From there he went to the National Palace of Culture to meet with his Guatemalan counterpart Alejandro Giammattei, with whom he will attend the signing of cooperation agreements, according to the agenda.

The president made a stopover in New York and on her return trip plans to meet in California with the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, prompting China to warn the United States that it is “playing with fire”. .

Washington said there is no reason for China to “overreact.”

The president will visit on Saturday the majestic Mayan ruins of Tikal, in the north of the country, and on Sunday the new hospital in Chimaltenango, in the west, built with a $22 million donation from Taipei.

diplomatic battlefield

Tsai will leave for Belize on Sunday, where she will talk the next day with Prime Minister John Briceño, leaving on Tuesday.

Honduras broke relations with Taiwan and recognized China last Sunday.

The decision reduced to 13 the countries that still recognize Taiwan, which has lost several Latin American allies in recent years.

Paraguay could be next, as it has presidential elections in April and opposition candidate Efraín Alegre has said that if he wins, he will reassess ties with Taiwan.

This would leave as Taipei’s allies only Guatemala, Belize, Haiti, the Holy See, Eswatini and seven small Caribbean and Pacific island nations.

China regards the island of democratic and self-government as part of its territory, which it hopes to one day recapture even by force.

Under the “One China” principle, it does not allow any country to have diplomatic ties with Beijing and Taipei at the same time.

Latin America has been a diplomatic battleground since Taiwan and China parted ways in 1949, at the end of the Chinese civil war.

The communists seized power in mainland China, while the nationalists retreated to Taiwan.

In recent years, they have left Taiwan to join China Nicaragua in 2021, El Salvador in 2018, Panama in 2017 and Costa Rica in 2007.

main ally

The United States does not have diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but it does have a strong unofficial relationship, according to the State Department.

Washington is the island’s main ally and its biggest arms supplier, although it switched recognition to Beijing in 1979.

Following Honduras’ decision, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington has offered support to the people of Taiwan, but recognizes the “One China” principle.

“Countries have to make their own sovereign decisions about their foreign policy,” Blinken said. “We leave that to them.”

“One and only China”

For Guatemala, Taiwan is “the only and true China,” the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the Guatemalan planning secretariat, Taiwanese non-reimbursable cooperation between 2013-2021 reached 90 million dollars, three more than the assistance of the European Union.

In 2021, Taipei signed another agreement with Guatemala for 60 million non-reimbursable dollars for the next four years.

Ties between Taiwan and Guatemala have not been without controversy, as former Guatemalan President Alfonso Portillo was sentenced in the United States for trying to launder $2.5 million in bribes paid by Taiwan in exchange for maintaining recognition of the island.

Portillo, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to five years and 10 months. He was imprisoned for almost two years, since his prison time in Guatemala was deducted.