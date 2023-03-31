Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen begins a visit to Guatemala and Belize this Friday to strengthen ties with the island’s few allies, with a controversial stopover in the United States that angered China.

Tsai’s visit to the two Central American countries comes just days after Honduras severed diplomatic relations with Taipei to join Beijing.

The president made a stopover in New York and on her return trip plans to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, prompting China to warn the United States that it was “playing with fire.”

Washington countered by saying there is no reason for China to “overreact.”

Tsai will arrive in Guatemala in the afternoon, where she will talk with her counterpart Alejandro Giammattei and will attend the signing of cooperation agreements, according to the agenda.

The president will also visit the majestic Mayan ruins of Tikal in the north of the country and the newly opened Chimaltenango hospital in the west, built with a $22 million donation from Taipei.







01:47

diplomatic battlefield

On Sunday he will leave for Belize, where he will meet with Prime Minister John Briceño on Monday and leave the following day.

Honduras broke diplomatic relations with Taiwan and recognized China last Sunday.

The decision reduced to 13 the countries in the world that still recognize Taiwan, which has lost several Latin American allies in recent years.

Paraguay could be next, as it has presidential elections in April and opposition candidate Efraín Alegre has said that if he wins, he will reassess ties with Taiwan.

This would leave as Taipei’s allies only Guatemala, Belize, Haiti, the Holy See, Eswatini and seven small Caribbean and Pacific island nations.

China regards the island of democratic and self-government as part of its territory, which it hopes to one day recapture even by force.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen is struggling to retain some of the island’s dwindling diplomatic allies. © Sam Yeh/AFP

Under the “One China” principle, it does not allow any country to have diplomatic ties with Beijing and Taipei at the same time.

Latin America has been a diplomatic battleground since Taiwan and China parted ways in 1949, at the end of the Chinese civil war.

The communists seized power in mainland China, while the nationalists retreated to Taiwan.

In recent years, they have left Taiwan to join China Nicaragua in 2021, El Salvador in 2018, Panama in 2017 and Costa Rica in 2007.

Washington, Taiwan’s main ally

The United States does not have diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but it does have a strong unofficial relationship, according to the State Department.

Washington is the island’s main ally and its biggest arms supplier, although it switched recognition to Beijing in 1979.

Following the Honduran decision, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington has offered support to the people of Taiwan, but recognizes the principle of “One China.”

“Countries have to make their own sovereign decisions about their foreign policy,” Blinken said. “We leave that to them.”

Guatemala, backed by cooperation with Taiwan

Taiwan is “the only true China” for Guatemala, the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the Guatemalan planning secretariat, Taiwanese non-reimbursable cooperation between 2013-2021 reached 90 million dollars, three more than the assistance of the European Union.

In 2021, Taipei signed another agreement with Guatemala for 60 million non-reimbursable dollars for the next four years.

Ties between Taiwan and Central America have not been without controversy, as three former presidents have been accused of personal gain: Alfonso Portillo of Guatemala (2000-2004), Arnoldo Alemán of Nicaragua (1997-2002) and Francisco Flores of El Salvador (1999). -2004).

Portillo pleaded guilty in the United States to having tried to launder 2.5 million dollars in bribes paid by Taiwan in that country in exchange for maintaining recognition of the island.

He was sentenced to five years and ten months. He was imprisoned for almost two years, since his prison time in Guatemala was deducted.