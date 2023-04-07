Despite China’s repeated protests over Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the United States, the Taiwanese president has been firm on her return to the island this Friday: “We have shown the international community that, in the face of pressure and threats, Taiwan will be even more united and will not give in or stop exchanges with the world despite the repression and obstruction.” Ignoring the threats from the Asian giant, Tsai met on Wednesday in Los Angeles with the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, a meeting that the Chinese authorities describe as “blatant provocation” because it is the highest level meeting that a Taiwanese leader has held a senior US position on US soil since Washington broke off its formal diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 to establish them with Beijing.

“Taiwan’s determination to protect democracy and freedom has received the support of our democratic partners, and has strengthened our friendship with them,” said the Taiwanese leader after arriving at Taoyuan International Airport. Because it is a delicate moment, the landing has been “controlled at all times” by the Taiwanese naval and air forces, as reported by the Ministry of Defense. China has increased patrols in the waters of the Strait of Formosa and has moved several warships around the island, coinciding with Tsai’s visit to the United States.

China views the self-governing, democratically-ruled island as an inalienable part of its territory and sees any contact between the Taiwanese and US authorities as a challenge to its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Although Washington does not maintain official ties with Taipei, it sells it weapons for self-defense and does not specify whether it would be its military ally in the event of an attack by Beijing.

“Excuse to seek independence”

After a day in which four Chinese government agencies expressed their condemnation of the meeting between Tsai and McCarthy, the Taiwan Affairs Office, under the State Council (the Chinese Executive), has issued a statement in which it rejects that the The Taiwanese president’s trip was a “stopover”, and in which she stated that it was an “excuse to seek independence and support from the United States.” Tsai stopped on US soil en route to Guatemala and Belize, two of the 13 states that still recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation.

For Beijing, the so-called “Taiwan question” is “the reddest of all red lines” that cannot be crossed. So much so, that the bilateral relations of the Asian giant with the rest of the countries are based on the principle of One China, which means precisely that: there is only one China and this includes Taiwan, where the nationalist troops took refuge in 1949. defeated by the communist army in the civil war. This is why Taipei’s list of official partners is so short. The last to break ties with the island to establish them with the mainland was Honduras, on March 26.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

This Friday, China also announced new sanctions against Hsiao Bi-khim, the highest representative of Taiwan in the United States, which it has described as a “staunch separatist”. The measures against her and her family include a ban on entering the Chinese mainland and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as banning companies and investors with any kind of ties to her from cooperating with individuals and organizations. established on Chinese soil.

Hsiao was already sanctioned by Beijing last August, after Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the House of Representatives and therefore number three in the US hierarchy, visited Taiwan. That visit by McCarthy’s predecessor infuriated Beijing, which began unprecedented military maneuvers with live fire in the Strait.

Fearing that something similar could happen again these days, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense has reported that it has been monitoring the situation, and since Wednesday has warned of the presence of several Chinese military ships and aircraft on the southeast coast of the island. . On Friday, military authorities detected three warships sailing in waters close to their territory and warned that a fighter jet and an anti-submarine helicopter entered the Air Defense Identification Zone, which includes an area larger than Taiwanese airspace. and that it is not defined or regulated by any international treaty.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also announced punitive measures on Friday against the Hudson Institute and the Reagan Library and their officials, alleging that both US institutions provided a platform for Tsai to send pro-independence messages. The Prospect Foundation, founded and chaired by a former Taiwanese foreign minister, and the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats, a regional organization of parties of this political line founded in 1993 by the Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan, which has also been sanctioned, have also been sanctioned. Tsai belongs. With all the solemnity and severity that Beijing attaches to this issue, the sanctions will have little effect in practice, as Taiwanese senior officials do not visit the mainland and Chinese courts have no jurisdiction over the island.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.