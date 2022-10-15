Sanctions in the research field are absurd in their essence. This was announced on Friday, October 14, by Swiss President Ignazio Cassis during the GESDA summit in Geneva.

“No war in the past has been able to stop human intelligence and exploration of the future. I believe that this question does not even arise,” he said in response to a question from the agency “RIA News“.

According to the Swiss leader, the international cooperation of scientists is outside politics and does not depend on the conflicts taking place in the world. He called for protecting these fundamental ties in the future.

Earlier, on September 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that without Russia it would be difficult for countries to develop projects, especially in science.

Prior to this, on May 12, a specialist in international relations, a lecturer at the University of Nottingham Matthew Randall, said that the sanctions imposed on Russia in the scientific field threaten a war between Moscow and the West.

Foreign countries are imposing sanctions against Russia against the background of the operation to protect Donbass, which Moscow announced on February 24. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

