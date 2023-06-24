The head of South Ossetia urged his citizens from the “Wagner” not to support them

The President of South Ossetia, Alan Gagloev, addressed his compatriots who are part of the Wagner PMC. This is reported RIA News.

The head of the republic called on his citizens not to provide any support for illegal actions.

Earlier PMC “Wagner” began to mine roads in Rostov and install machine guns.

A criminal case was initiated against the head of the PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. The reason was the accusations of the head of the PMC against the Russian military in striking at the rear camps of the company, as well as the subsequent threats to use force and destroy everyone who blocks the path of the PMC fighters, “including any checkpoints, any aircraft.”