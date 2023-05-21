Yonhap: South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol and Zelensky will meet in person for the first time on the fields of the G7

South Korean President Yoon Sok-yeol and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet in person for the first time on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. About it informs Yonhap agency citing the head of state administration.

The meeting will be organized at the request of Zelensky, it will be held in the afternoon, announced in the office of the South Korean leader.

Answering a question about the possibility of supporting Kyiv with lethal weapons, the agency’s interlocutor said that South Korea would make a decision on the supply “in accordance with its own point of view and principles.”

On May 16, the wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, flew to South Korea, where she met with the head of the republic, Yun Seok Yeol. Presidential spokesman Lee Do Woon said that Zelenskaya expressed hope for Seoul’s help in the form of non-lethal military equipment.