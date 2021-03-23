South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s office announced that he had received the AstraZeneca anti-Coronavirus vaccine today, Tuesday, as he prepares to visit Britain to attend a G7 summit in June.

The presidential palace said in a statement that Moon went to a medical center near his office in the center of the capital, Seoul, with his wife and nine senior officials who will accompany him on his trip, including National Security Adviser Soh Hoon.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited South Korea, India and Australia to attend the summit as guests.

South Korean health authorities began vaccinating high-risk medical workers and critically ill patients at the end of February as they struggle to cope with a third wave of Covid-19 and aim to achieve collective immunity by November.