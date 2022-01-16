Dubai (WAM)

President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of South Korea and his wife Kim Jong-suk witnessed their country’s celebration of National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

They were received by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, who said in his welcoming speech: “We are honored by the presence of His Excellency the President of the Republic of South Korea with us today to celebrate the National Day of Korea at Expo 2020 Dubai, through which we aim to develop our mutual relationship And elevating it to new levels of cooperation in a way that achieves mutual benefit and prosperity for our two peoples.”

His Excellency stressed that South Korea has a long history of hosting and organizing prominent global events, and said: “We are pleased to be here today not only to celebrate the National Day of South Korea at Expo 2020, but to express our appreciation for the rich legacy it possesses and its strong participation in this prominent global event.”

His Excellency added that the year 2022 marks the beginning of a new chapter in the UAE’s journey towards its centenary, and we look forward with optimism to the future based on the achievements of the past period, as well as the lessons we learned throughout our journey and gave us confidence and the ability to face challenges.

His Excellency said: We have shown the world that our ambitions have no limits and that the word impossible is not in our dictionary. We look forward to making the most of the time we have left at Expo 2020 with our international partners. We firmly believe in the power of Expo Dubai in bringing the world together under the umbrella of the global event “Connecting Minds, Creating Minds.” The future” and we also look forward to a more sustainable tomorrow for all of humanity.

His Excellency pointed out that the Republic of South Korea pavilion is one of the exceptional pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai in terms of its modern architectural design and interactive content, which highlights the impact of virtual mobility on our modern world and at the same time embodies how Korea was able to achieve this progress, by exploiting its main sources, which includes the great minds and skills of its dedicated people.”

His Excellency expressed his thanks and appreciation to the President of South Korea and the Commissioner General of the Korean Pavilion and the work team for the distinguished participation of the friendly Republic of South Korea in this global event. He added that the UAE and the Republic of South Korea are celebrating this year the 42nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, pointing out that the UAE-Korean relations are based on strong ties of brotherhood and friendship, and the UAE is the first country in the Middle East to establish a strategic relationship with the Republic of Korea Since then, our relations have expanded in various fields.

Artistic and martial arts performances

His Excellency Moon Jae-in said: “I extend my sincere congratulations to the UAE on the successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai and the country’s golden jubilee, and I would like to express my appreciation for the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to attend the celebrations My country celebrates its national day in this event.”

He added, “Our National Day celebrations include artistic and martial performances, and starting today, for a period of three days, we invite you to visit the Korean Innovation Exhibition to see the progress that South Korea has made in various aspects of sustainable living.” Expo 2020 Dubai is a great source of inspiration for us because we hope to host the Expo 2030 in Busan, Korea under the slogan “Transforming our world, exploring a better future.” The celebrations of the National Day of South Korea were marked by cultural performances that shed light on the traditions, energy, unity and modernity of this country. Meanwhile, the Dubai Exhibition Center witnessed the launch of the “Korea Innovation Fair 2022”, which will last for three days and showcase the best of the country’s culture, beauty, food and innovative technology. . The Korean pavilion sheds light on the harmony between the virtual and the real, which foretells of a future full of unlimited possibilities and energies.