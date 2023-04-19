South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol said that the country may start supplying weapons to Ukraine

South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol in an interview Reuters admitted the possibility that the country would supply weapons to Kyiv if there was a serious threat to civilians in Ukraine.

The South Korean leader, for the first time since Russia began conducting a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, said that Seoul may decide to transfer weapons to Kiev if facts of large-scale attacks on civilians or gross violations of the laws of war are recorded in Ukraine. According to him, then South Korea will not be able to insist only on humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the Russian administration of the Snigirevsky district of the Kherson region, Yuriy Barbashov, accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) of trying to shift responsibility to Russia for the destruction of a school in the village of Vasilyevka. He noted that on the night of April 15-16, the Russian military hit several Ukrainian targets. While trying to repel the strikes, several S-300 air defense (air defense) missiles fell near infrastructure facilities, including damaging the school building.