Cooperation between the BRICS member countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) can give impetus to the formation of a more perfect world order. This was announced on Tuesday, July 18, by South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa at the BRICS+ Political Dialogue meeting in Johannesburg.

“BRICS now unites about 40% of the world’s population, and by working together we can become a catalyst for creating a more secure and fair world order,” he said.

In addition, according to the President of South Africa, the fight against hunger and poverty, as well as creating conditions for stable development, remain important tasks for the group.

Finally, Ramaphosa called for reforming the UN and its Security Council in such a way that the organization would pay more attention to the interests and needs of developing countries.

The BRICS summit will be held in Johannesburg at the Sandton International Conference Center from 22 to 24 August. The event is expected to consider expanding the group. Earlier, on June 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a number of countries had announced their intention to join the association.

The possibility of personal participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the BRICS summit became known on July 14. At the same time, Peskov, the press secretary of the head of state, clarified that this issue is still being discussed.

BRICS is an interstate association that was founded in June 2006 as part of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum with the participation of the Ministers of Economy of Brazil, Russia, India and China. Later, the Republic of South Africa joined him.