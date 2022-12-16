Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has accepted the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Eduardo Heger. This was reported on December 16 by the news agency TASR.

It is reported that Heger will act until new elections are held. Chaputova asked him and other members of the government to take all necessary measures by the end of January 2023 to hold early elections.

“I consider it necessary to hold early elections in the first half of next year <...> If the decision on early elections is not made within the specified period, I will take further steps in accordance with the constitution,” she said.

The day before, on December 15, it was reported that the deputies of the national council (parliament) of Slovakia passed a vote of no confidence in the government of Heger. As a result, during the voting, this decision was supported by 78 deputies out of 150 that make up the parliament.

The opposition substantiated its opinion by the fact that the Cabinet of Ministers began to conduct “chaotic and unsuccessful”, in its opinion, actions to solve the economic problems in the country, related, in particular, to the energy crisis.

On August 26, Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik announced that the government coalition had broken up in the country. It consisted of the centre-right Ordinary People and Independent Individuals (OLNL) party, the liberal-conservative For People party, the liberal Freedom and Solidarity Party (SIS), and the center-right political movement We Are a Family.

The leadership of the SiS insisted on the resignation of the Minister of Finance and the leader of the OLNL, Igor Matovich, but he did not want to leave the government. As a result, the CC ministers themselves announced their resignations on 31 August.

Prior to this, on July 16, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov suggested that Europe is facing a wave of resignations and crises in politics due to popular discontent. According to him, it is associated with a mismatch in the expectations of citizens, who assume that governments should manage rationally in the interests of society. In fact, they see sometimes crazy decisions in the energy sector and no less crazy sanctions wars that hit the economies of their countries.

Earlier, on April 23, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that the government, after the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the transfer of gas payments into rubles, intends to pay Russia for fuel in euros. Then, so that the Russian Gazprombank itself would then convert this amount into rubles. Thus, the country agreed to receive gas according to Russian rules.