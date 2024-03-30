Today, Saturday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic appointed Milos Vucevic, who heads the ruling Serbian Progress Party, to form the new government emerging from the December 17 legislative elections.

Vucic wrote on his Instagram account, “I propose to the Parliament of the Republic of Serbia, Milos Vucevic, as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister.”

Vucevic’s election to the aforementioned position is a formality because the Serbian Progress Party has an absolute majority in Parliament (129 deputies out of 250).

Milos Vucevic, 49 years old, is a lawyer born in the city of Novi Sad in northern Serbia. He is married and the father of two children. He was elected mayor of Novi Sad in 2012, and his position was extended after the municipal elections in 2016 and 2020. He has been in charge of the Ministry of Defense since October 2022.

He officially headed the ruling party in May 2023, succeeding President Aleksandar Vucic.