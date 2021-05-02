Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians on the Easter holiday. His words on Sunday, May 2, are broadcast on the Kremlin’s official website.

Easter, which is the triumph of life, goodness and justice, has moral significance. “It [праздник] awakens faith, hope, desire to help others, ”the president said.

The message notes that the church continues to promote high ideals and family values, and also cares about the upbringing of the younger generation and helps in solving social problems. The Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations support “civil peace and harmony in the country” and develop “interreligious and interethnic dialogues.”

“And of course, I would like to especially note the tireless, truly selfless service of the Church, which in this difficult time has become a reliable spiritual support for millions of people,” concluded Putin.