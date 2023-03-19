Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, His Excellency Klaus Iohannis, President of the Republic of Romania, visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, accompanied by his wife, First Lady Carmen Iohannis, and the accompanying delegation that includes Her Excellency Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Sultan Muhammad Majid Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Romania, and Bogdan Octavian Badica, The Ambassador of the Republic of Romania to the country, a number of senior officials of the Republic of Romania, and the accompanying delegation, as part of his official visit to the state.

His Excellency and his accompanying delegation began the tour by visiting the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, recalling his legacy and wise approach, which contributed to promoting a culture of tolerance, coexistence and peace among the various peoples of the world.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation, accompanied by Dr. Youssef Al-Obaidly, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, toured the mosque’s halls and external corridors, where they learned about the mosque’s civilized message calling for coexistence, tolerance and openness to the other, emanating from the exploits and values ​​of the founding father, and the great role played by the Mosque Center. Sheikh Zayed the Great in introducing the tolerant Islamic culture, and promoting civilized communication between different cultures and peoples around the world.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the history of the founding of the great edifice, the aesthetics of the mosque and the exquisite arts of Islamic architecture, which were clearly evident in all its corners, and the unique holdings of the mosque, and the most wonderful works of Islamic civilization throughout the ages of arts and engineering designs that met in their diversity and diversity in the design of the mosque. , to reflect the beauty and harmony of cultures in one creative work.

spaces of light

At the end of the visit, the guest of the mosque was presented with a copy of the book “Spaces of Light”, one of the publications of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, which includes a number of distinguished photographs and the winner of the “Spaces of Light” award for photography organized by the center periodically, highlighting the aesthetics of Islamic architecture. In the mosque, and a copy of the book “House of God”, which deals with the history of mosques in Islamic history, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in addition to a copy of the book “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: A Visual Journey”, which recounts, through a rich visual journey, the details of the architecture. Islamic art and its manifestations in the rehab of the mosque.