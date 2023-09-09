Romanian President Iohannis informed Stoltenberg about new drone debris found

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about new drone debris found in the country. This was reported by the press service of the Romanian leader, writes RIA News.

According to him, new fragments of a drone were found and identified near the border with Ukraine. “There has been a completely unacceptable violation of the sovereign airspace of Romania, a NATO ally, with real risks to the safety of Romanian citizens in the area,” he said.

Earlier, representatives of Romania informed NATO that parts of a drone had fallen on the territory of the country. The discovery of the wreckage of a presumably Russian-made drone became known on Wednesday, September 6.