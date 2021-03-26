Antonio Brufau, President of Repsol.

The president of Repsol, Antonio Brufau, defended this Friday at the company’s General Shareholders’ Meeting the need to combine public policies and private initiative to recover the path of prosperity and not think that “it can be solved with brush recipes fat woman”. Faced with the challenge posed by climate change and the Covid-19 crisis, he pointed out that there are two essential levers: the industry and the commitment to all technologies. Brufau, who has announced the presentation of 30 projects to the European Next Generation fund and a direct investment of 5,959 million euros, has lashed out at the National Fund for the Sustainability of the Electricity System, which he has labeled “biased regulatory development” and that , in addition to harming consumers, “it represents a significant and arbitrary barrier to competitiveness and the future of the industry.”

Brufau has emphasized that the recovery formula for Spain and Europe “must include stakes in many areas, including the quality of the Administration, politics and public services.” For him, “it is critical that Europe and Spain create a balanced regulatory framework to make decarbonisation possible with the help of all. To do this, you have to believe in and bet on European industry as a generator of wealth ”. But he has warned that “the worst that can happen to us is to think that this crossroads can be approached with fat brush recipes, which prescribe solutions of a single thought to polyhedral realities that require a multiplicity of actors and solutions”.

In this sense, it has ratified Repsol’s commitment to contribute to overcoming challenges. In his opinion, the industry “generates stable and quality employment with the additional characteristic that it also creates wealth in the territory in which it operates.” “If Spain had a higher percentage of its GDP in industrial activities, we would have weathered the crisis better,” he said. “We have to get out of this crisis with more industry, and not less; with more quality employment, and not with more precariousness, capturing all the opportunities of the Next Generation European Funds, which are based on viable projects and assured execution ”.

30 projects for European funds

At this point, it has announced that, within the framework of the calls for expressions of interest carried out by the Government, Repsol has presented 30 projects with a total associated investment of 5,959 million euros, “which combine technology, decarbonisation and the circular economy, creation of quality employment and territorial balance ”. These are eight renewable hydrogen projects, nine circular economy, four renewable generation and storage, eight distributed energy and electric mobility, and one that addresses digital transformation infrastructure.

The second lever to which he referred, technology, happens because the institutions allow “to go to the most efficient solutions from a principle of technological neutrality”, taking into account those “most appropriate and efficient in terms of cost to reduce the emissions ”.

According to Brufau, article 12 of the Climate Change Bill, which is being processed in the Congress of Deputies and which aims to prohibit all vehicles that emit any molecule from the exhaust pipe, “is contrary to the principles of technological neutrality , harms the industry, the circular economy and the ambition to have in Europe, through long-term policies, a low-carbon refining industry with the best standards in the world ”.

The Mollerussa executive has assured that, however, Repsol will be in the forefront of the commitment to electrification and renewables as the main protagonists of the future, with 15 GW of installed power in 2030. “But they will also be biofuels, synthetic fuels, hydrogen and the capture and storage of CO² are essential, as established by the international institutions of reference ”.

However, Brufau has pointed out the need to seek “a way to achieve the same objective of a future carbon neutral for vehicles and fuels in Spain and Europe without relocating technology and investment.” “It is a fact that liquid or liquefied fuels will continue to be the best solution for mobility for decades. Hydrocarbons and refining and petrochemical exploration and production activities, under rigorous decarbonization premises, will continue to be part of the solution to provide the levels of prosperity demanded by global society ”, he explained, to finish off that the sector of mobility contributes in Spain annually with more than 11,000 million euros collected through the Hydrocarbons Tax, equivalent to 200 euros per ton of CO² emitted.

Zero net emissions in 2050

The CEO, Josu Jon Imaz, has underlined the commitment to be zero net emissions in 2050, with a new Strategic Plan that will mark its transformation in the coming years. “Our 2021-2025 Plan makes compatible the objective of advancing in decarbonisation, in our journey towards zero net emissions, with being a profitable, attractive and valuable investment proposal, with a demonstrated commitment to shareholder remuneration,” he said. stated Imaz.

In this sense, the meeting has approved a complementary dividend of 0.30 euros gross per share, charged to the profits of the year 2020, which is added to the one paid last January under the scrip dividend formula. It has also approved the distribution, similar to the traditional payment on account of the 2021 financial year, of the amount of 0.30 gross euros per share and has voted in favor of the re-election as directors of Manuel Manrique, Mariano Marzo, Isabel Torremocha and Luis Suárez de Lezo, and the ratification of the appointment by co-option and re-election as director of Rene Dahan and the appointment as director of Aurora Catá.