The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has accepted the resignation of the president of Renfe, Isaías Táboas, as well as the Secretary of State for Transport, Isabel Pardo de Vera, after several weeks of controversy over the dimensions of the trains designed for the tracks of Asturias and Cantabria, lower than those of many of the tunnels through which they should run in both regions. Also

The decision, to which this newspaper has had access, comes a few hours before the meeting that Minister Sánchez herself was going to hold this afternoon with the presidents of Cantabria and Asturias, Miguel Ángel Revilla and Adrián Barbón, respectively.

Renfe and Adif already announced in mid-February the dismissal of two heads of both companies due to an error in the dimensions of the trains. However, from Ciudadanos they consider that these dismissals were a “make-up” with the aim of avoiding giving more explanations about the loss of more than 250 million euros.