PSG President Al-Khelaifi said he was very pleased with the current atmosphere in the team

Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke about the current atmosphere at the club amid news of the departure of striker Kylian Mbappé. His words lead Record Portugal.

According to the functionary, the team has never been so close-knit. “We have a fantastic coach and sports director. I am very pleased with the spirit that reigns at PSG,” Al-Khelaifi said. He also called Mbappe an incredible player and a fantastic person.

On August 19, Onze Mondial, citing L’Équipe, stated that Mbappe had a conflict with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. During the negotiations, the functionary said that the player would no longer play for the team. To this, Mbappe replied: “You will be the only president under whom I do not play.”

Mbappe has defended the colors of PSG since 2018. His current contract with the team runs until 2024 with a one-season extension option, which L’Equipe says the player is unwilling to take.