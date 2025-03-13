The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, He convened early legislative elections for Thursday for May 18 In the interest of “stability”, after the fall of the government of Prime Minister Luís Montenegro (Centroderecha).

Rebello de Sousa set this call after Parliament rejected on Tuesday a motion of trust to the Executive, after the existence of a company, Spinumviva, founded by Montenegro and in the hands of his family, which He would have received payments from other companies where the prime minister worked in the pastsuch as the Hotel and Casinos Solverde group.

(More information shortly)