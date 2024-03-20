He President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, This Wednesday he named the leader of the center-right Democratic Alliance (AD) coalition, Luís Montenegro, as prime minister of the country.

In a statement on the Presidency's website, Rebelo de Sousa indicated that after the victory of AD in the legislative elections of March 10, both in number of seats and votes, he has decided to appoint Luís Montenegro as head of the Government.

He noted that he has also taken this resolution after the general secretary of the Socialist Party (PS) and Montenegro's rival in the elections, Pedro Nuno Santosconfirmed that he was going to be leader of the opposition.

The note adds that the president has held consultations with the parties that ran in the March 10 elections and won seats.

As the new prime minister, the next step will be for Montenegro to present to Rebelo de Sousa the composition of its future Government.

Skipping all the formalities, the Portuguese president made the announcement when there were still two seats of the votes of Portuguese residents abroad to be awarded: so with 99.97% of the votes counted AD has 79 seats, the Socialist Party (PS ) 78 and the far-right formation Chega, 49.

Media estimates anticipate that one of the seats left to be awarded in the 230-seat Parliament would go to AD and the other to Chega.

Montenegro is currently at the Palácio de Belém, headquarters of the Presidency, where he returned shortly after midnight, after meeting this Wednesday afternoon with Rebelo de Sousa within the framework of consultations with the parties.

The new prime minister is expected to give statements to journalists at any moment.