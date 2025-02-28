02/28/2025



Updated at 09: 31h.





The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousahe has accused his American counterpart on Thursday, Donald Trumpto “favor” Russia, within the framework of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “to the detriment” of the European Union, after he has carried out an approach to Moscow from his return to the White House, EP reports.

The Portuguese president, in a speech at the National Palace of Ajuda, in Lisbon, where he has received the French president, Emmanuel Macron; He has declared that “the United States seems, at this time, to have decided to favor the Russian Federation and its allies, in the situation in Ukraine, to the detriment of the European Union.”

Sousa rebel He has affirmed that Trump “has broken with the orientation of his predecessor,” Joe Bidenand «with all foreign policy [estadounidense] Since World War II “, putting” in question the sovereignty “of Canada or Denmark, while advocating” achieving peace as quickly as possible in Ukraine, on the basis of a preferential understanding with Russia and without European intervention. “

In this sense, he has considered that the US president has combined “attacks” against Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskiwhich he called “dictator”; He has stated “the Russian conditions for an agreement that does not recognize the legitimacy” of the Ukrainian head of state, the future non -adhesion to NATO and “even questioning the borders established internationally.”









Regarding the European Union, he stressed that Trump rejected his participation in the peace negotiations in Ukraine and that he showed the “American divestment in the existing support” to the continent and “in supporting her security after the war,” according to the Lusa news agency. “But they do not necessarily have international legal legitimacy to attack the sovereignty of partners, allies and friends, to intervene in their territorial integrity, to prefer to make the so -called peace with Russia and its allies, without the EU, and even reduce the role of Ukraine to the highest dependence and minimal sovereignty.”