Polish President Duda proposed amendments to the law on “Russian influence” after signing

Polish President Andrzej Duda wanted to amend the bill to create a commission to study Russian influence almost immediately after it was signed. This is reported RIA News.

“I have prepared a novelization of the law, a whole series of rules that in this law additionally regulate or change issues that raise doubts,” the Polish leader said, stressing that the step would be a kind of test for parliamentarians from the ruling camp and the opposition.

Duda noted that a draft amendment to the relevant law would be sent to parliament on Friday, June 2. In the document, the president proposed to exclude the possibility of membership in the commission of deputies and senators, as well as to introduce the right to appeal to the Court of Appeal in Warsaw or to the court of appeal at the place of his residence to appeal the decision. Also, the draft amendments affect the powers of the commission. According to the proposals of the Polish leader, the commission should not be able to restrict participation in elections. “Only the commission’s statement that the person acted under Russian influence,” he stressed.

Earlier it was reported that the Polish commission is going to investigate Russian influence in the country over the past 15 years. In particular, the commission will focus on the activities of officials who made decisions to the detriment of Warsaw’s interests.

At the same time, the Polish public expressed dissatisfaction with the commission created to study the influence of Russia, since it could interfere with the potential participation in the presidential elections of some politicians, including the country’s former prime minister, leader of the opposition Civic Coalition party, Donald Tusk.