Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Sunday that his country is still ready to help Ukraine export grain to a third country.

In statements to the TVB1 television station, Duda said that he believes that everything must be done to enable the transportation of Ukrainian grain in large quantities, pointing out the possibility of transporting grain through special corridors to the places that actually need it, that is, to the poorest countries in the world. .

At the same time, Duda defended his country’s recent decision to maintain the ban on the sale of Ukrainian grains on the Polish market, describing it as a correct decision.

He said that the government in Warsaw had to make strong decisions in order to support Polish farmers and defend the local agricultural market.

On the other hand, the European Commission decided to end its trade restrictions on Ukrainian grain products.

Criticizing the Commission’s decision, Duda said that it harmed Ukraine’s neighboring countries.

It is noteworthy that disputes recently broke out between Poland and Ukraine over Ukrainian grain imports. Warsaw announced that it would limit its arms shipments to Ukraine to contracts already concluded.