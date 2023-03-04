Russian athletes must be responsible for their country. This was announced on March 2 by the President of Poland Andrzej Duda.

“Of course, someone will say that it is not their fault. Not them, but they are Russian athletes and, to my regret, because of this, they also bear a certain responsibility for their country, for their banner, flag and anthem,” he said at the exhibition “Marathon of Solidarity. Polish sport for Ukraine”.

According to Duda, athletes should not only enjoy the benefits that their country offers them, but also bear its burden.

“Today, Russia is a burden for them, and they must courageously bear this burden without demanding participation in international sporting events,” the head of state said.

On January 27, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said that athletes from Russia and Belarus could also compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics under a neutral flag. He stressed that the boycott of Ukraine, which was threatened by the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit, does not correspond to the committee’s mission.

Bach also stressed that most members of the sports community regretfully took Ukraine’s attempts to put pressure on them due to the possible admission of athletes from Russia to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

On February 3, the Minister of Sports and Tourism of Poland, Kamil Bortnichuk, announced that the ministers of sports of 40 countries of the world would adopt a joint statement on February 10 regarding the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Later, on February 16, Bortnichuk announced that Polish athletes would boycott the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris if other arguments did not force the IOC to ban Russians and Belarusians from participating in competitions.

The XXXIII Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024. The organizers of the Olympics confirmed that they intend to follow the decisions of the IOC regarding the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international events.