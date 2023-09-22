Today, Thursday, Polish President Andrzej Duda commented on his Prime Minister’s statements regarding Warsaw stopping arming Ukraine.

Duda said the statements were misunderstood.

Duda told TVN24, “What he (Mateusz Morawiecki) said was misinterpreted in the worst possible way… In my opinion, the prime minister meant that we will not hand over to Ukraine the new weapons that we are currently purchasing with the aim of modernizing the Polish army.”

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced yesterday, Wednesday, that his country had stopped arming Ukraine in order to focus on strengthening its own defense forces, a few hours after Warsaw summoned the Ukrainian ambassador amid a dispute between the two countries over grain exports.

In response to a journalist’s question about whether Warsaw would continue to support Kiev militarily despite the dispute over grain exports, Morawiecki said, “We stopped transferring weapons to Ukraine because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons.”

Poland has been at the forefront of countries supporting Ukraine and one of its most prominent arms suppliers since the current crisis began in February 2022.

Poland also hosts about one million Ukrainian refugees who have benefited from various types of government aid.

But the intensity of the dispute between Warsaw and Kiev has escalated in recent days due to the ban imposed by Poland on Ukrainian grain imports to protect its farmers.

In May, the European Union agreed to restrict grain imports from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia to protect farmers in these countries who attributed the decline in prices in local markets to Ukrainian imports.

On Friday, the European Commission announced that it was in the process of ending the import ban, considering that “imbalances in the markets of the five member states of the bloc that border Ukraine have disappeared.”

But Poland, Hungary and Slovakia quickly announced their refusal to comply with this step.