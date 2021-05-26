Polish President Andrzej Duda commented on Russia’s “aggressive actions” during his speech in Georgia. About informs RIA News citing local media.

According to him, Russia is an abnormal country and an aggressor. Duda promised to start discussing relations with Moscow at sessions of the UN General Assembly and within the OSCE.

Earlier, Duda, in a speech on the occasion of Constitution Day, called Russia “the enemy of freedom”, recalling the events of the 18th century, when the Russian Empire did not accept the Polish constitution. The President spoke about the events of 1791, when the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth was the first in Europe to adopt a constitution.