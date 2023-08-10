Insufficient stockpiles of weapons do not allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to conduct a successful counteroffensive and gain an advantage on the battlefield. This was stated on Thursday, August 10, by Polish President Andrzej Duda in an interview with the newspaper The Washington Post.

According to him, the lack of success in the counter-offensive shows that Kyiv needs more help in supplying weapons.

“Does Ukraine have enough weapons to change the balance on the battlefield and gain the upper hand? And the answer is probably no. They probably don’t have enough weapons. And we know this from the fact that they are currently in no position to mount a very decisive counteroffensive against the Russian military. In short, they need more help,” Duda said.

He added that the Poles “have many reasons to supply the Ukrainians with weapons.” In particular, the President of Poland believes that “Russia should not be allowed to interfere with Ukraine to decide which unions it will enter and who will be its ally.”

A day earlier, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the US National Security Council, said that “time is not on the side” of Ukraine, and with the onset of autumn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will find it increasingly difficult to conduct combat operations on the ground, as well as to use drones and air defense systems (air defense).

On August 8, CNN channel noted that Ukraine could not even reach the defense line of the Russian forces and was forced to change the tactics of the counteroffensive. Congressman Mike Quigley admitted to the TV channel that they receive disappointing reports in Congress about the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Two days earlier, former US Marine Brian Berletic noted that Ukrainian troops would not be able to hold the territories occupied during the counteroffensive. In his opinion, the Russian defense lines were created in order to trap and destroy the Ukrainian combat units trained by NATO. In his opinion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not even reach the first line.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.