Duda: many are waiting for the end of the conflict in Ukraine and the restoration of ties with the Russian Federation

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that many in the world want the resumption of economic ties with Russia and an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Many today are waiting for the end of this war so that they can return to business with Russia Andrzej Duda President of Poland

At the same time, Poland’s position is that Russia “must lose this war,” he added. Otherwise, Duda continued, the Russian army will “attack other countries.”

Related materials:

Poland doubted Russia’s right to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called it controversial whether Russia, as the legal successor of the Soviet Union, should have received a seat as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

At the Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Sikorsky spoke after Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzi. After the meeting ended, journalists pointed out that this was the second time the minister spoke at the UN immediately after the Russian diplomat and could have responded to his speech. In turn, Sikorsky doubted Russia’s right to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

This is not a coincidence, as I understand it, this is a procedure of the Security Council. Russia – it is debatable whether the Soviet Union should have received a permanent seat, but is recognized as a permanent member of the Security Council. And in this regard, he speaks before the non-permanent members, before the rest of the states Radoslaw Sikorski Polish Foreign Minister

In addition to Russia, the United States, Britain, France and China are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that if Ukraine received a permanent seat in the Security Council, Poland would be faced with “endless Volyn massacre.”

Related materials:

The President of Poland spoke about security guarantees for the Russian military

At the end of August, Duda said that he would call Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky if Russian troops agreed to leave the zone of a special military operation.

I can promise the Russian soldiers that I, the President of Poland, will pick up the phone and call the President of Ukraine with a proposal that he not bomb Russian soldiers who are returning home Andrzej Duda President of Poland

He noted that he would urge Zelensky not to attack those retreating fighters who want to return peacefully to Russia.

After Duda’s statement, Zelensky joked that he was unlikely to answer the alleged call from the Polish politician. “You are the president and I am the president. So it may turn out that you are calling me, but the number is busy,” he explained.