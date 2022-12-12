The declared intention of the president of Peru to exhaust the legislature until 2026 has broken into pieces in the likeness of social peace in the country. Dina Boluarte has announced that she will submit to Congress the corresponding bill to call elections in April 2024. It is her response to the thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets in the last twenty-four hours to demand an advance at the polls after the arrest of former president Pedro Castillo for his failed self-coup.

Peru faces growing instability. Apart from the president’s announcement, the Minister of the Interior, César Cervantes, has also advanced that the head of government plans to declare a state of emergency throughout the national territory in the face of widespread protests and road blockades. Hundreds of people have blocked the Pan-American highway in the province of Huaura, while peasants and miners have taken to the streets in the center and east of the country and the Education unions are preparing strikes in the sector.

Boluarte took office last Wednesday and has barely managed to maintain social peace for four days. What at first were isolated mobilizations of Castillo’s supporters and detractors, many of them in Lima, this weekend became a popular outburst in the Apurímac region, later spreading to Arequipa and Ica. The governor of Apurímac, Baltazar Lantarón Núñez, publicly asked the president to close Congress and begin drafting a new Constitution while different labor and social organizations called an indefinite strike.

The protests have led in some cases to serious clashes with the National Police. Two young people aged 15 and 18 died on Sunday in the riots and some thirty people were injured, some from the firing of pellets by the security forces. In a spiral of violence and repression, a police station was assaulted and two police officers ended up kidnapped and paraded in public for several hours. A large group of people also tried to occupy the Andahuaylas airport. The 15-year-old boy died in this incident. The Board of Spokespersons of Congress has called the President of the Council of Ministers, Pedro Angulo, and the Ministers of Defense and Interior to report on the altercations, the cause of the two deaths and the possible excess of force in the use of force by police..

It so happens that Andahuaylas already registered a military insurrection in 2005 led by the ethnocacerista leader Antauro Humala. The command led a rebellion at the head of 150 armed reservists with the purpose of forcing the overthrow of President Alejandro Toledo. The insurgents took over the police headquarters of the department, although their riot was finally put down, with a balance of four security force officers dead.

Boluarte explained today that his decision to advance the elections interprets “in the broadest way the will of the citizenry.” From now on, Congress must promote a series of constitutional changes prior to the elections to accommodate the bill, a period that the Government also wants to take advantage of to implement a law to reform the political system. According to the president, the legal initiative aims to encourage a more “efficient” and “transparent” Administration, political parties “legitimized by citizen participation” and the end of “all practices of corruption.” “I call on all the political forces of the country, of the regions and provinces, the authorities, civil society and the Peruvian people to participate in this process”, said the head of the Government, in search of “a united Peru, free and with social justice.

For now, it is Parliament itself that must set an example. The emergency meeting called on Sunday to study the report by the Attorney General, Patricia Benavides, on the investigations into former President Pedro Castillo, as well as his former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez and Former Interior Minister Willy Huerta ended with a fistfight between two deputies of opposite ideology. Congressman Pasión Dávila, from the Magisterial Bloc, very close to the former president, punched deputy Juan Burgos, from the right-wing Avanza País party, in the back. Pedro Castillo’s party, Perú Libre, and his associates consider that the arrest of the former coup leader does not meet the legal requirements. Congress approved, despite the incidents, a motion to lift Castillo’s presidential prerogative to submit to a political impeachment, which will allow him to go directly to a criminal case. The leftist leader is in preventive detention until Wednesday, the day on which the judge must decree whether he will leave him on provisional release until the trial for rebellion or keep him in jail.