Despite the upcoming formation of a new government after the frustrated self-coup, Peru remains mired in a political crisis. Two days after Pedro Castillo was dismissed and arrested for an alleged crime of rebellion after trying to dissolve Congress hours before facing his third motion of censure, there are numerous protests in the streets in support of the former president, also demanding to hold general elections. . A possibility left open by the new head of state, Dina Boluarte, who this Friday stated that if the situation requires it, this advance could be made.

The statement comes after the new president pointed out to the press that the Political Constitution indicates that her government must be “until 2026” to thus conclude Castillo’s term of office, elected at the polls last year. However, recent setbacks have led him to change his words. “If society and the situation warrant it, we advance elections, in conversation with the democratic and political forces of Congress, we will sit down to talk,” she said, after asking the population for “calm.” In this sense, the head of state assured that the frustrated self-coup surprised even her ministers, who resigned “in a cascade”, and that now she is “assuming responsibility in this political crisis” fulfilling “the constitutional role”. .

asylum application



On the other hand, Castillo, whom a supreme court determined to give him seven days in preliminary prison, reiterated from prison his request for asylum before the Mexican ambassador in Lima, Pablo Monroy, reported the Aztec Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard. “We have proceeded to initiate consultations with the Peruvian authorities,” reads the statement, adding that the former president is “well and in the company of his lawyer,” Víctor Gilbert Pérez.

The lawyer warned the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, by letter, to consider granting asylum “for the protection of the life and integrity” of his client due to the “unfounded persecution of justice bodies that have taken a political character in their actions.” At Castillo’s request, Boluarte stressed that “whatever the right of asylum says for the former president and his family will have to be assessed by the Mexican government.”

Meanwhile, dozens of people block highways in various areas of the country (Panamerica South, Ica, Arequipa, Tacna…). The Superintendence of Land Transportation of People, Cargo and Merchandise urged citizens to postpone their trips. Interprovincial transport companies canceled their services to the south of the territory until further notice “in order to safeguard the safety and integrity of passengers.”