The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, stated this Tuesday that she hopes to continue “moving forward” in the relationship with Colombia and gives “nothing for lost” after the crisis that arose since the ruler of that country, Gustavo Petrorefused to recognize the president, who took office last December after Pedro Castillo’s failed self-coup.

“We have always known how to manage relations with our neighbors in the region, I greet the presidents of the countries, and well, we will advance with respect to Colombia, so nothing is lost“Boluarte told the media in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly.

He added that in the face of the self-coup that Castillo tried to carry out on December 7, 2022, the institutions had to “stand hard” in defense of democracy and the rule of law, and that his country is in a process of pacification through a “permanent dialogue and call for unity.”

The Peruvian head of state assured that during her participation in the UN General Assembly, in which Petro spoke hours before, will emphasize the fight against the gaps generated by poverty and the climate crisis.

Petro ignores the legitimacy of Boluarte’s presidency and has criticized her Government on numerous occasions, despite the fact that she assumed office constitutionally, since she was the vice president when Castillo was dismissed by Congress after attempting the coup d’état.

Gustavo Petro, Dina Boluarte and Pedro Castillo. Photo: Presidency/EFE/AFP

Since then, The authorities of both countries have made numerous statements of mutual criticism and even the Peruvian Congress declared the Colombian president persona non grata.

We have always known how to manage relationships with our neighbors in the region

The last episode of this tension occurred last May during a summit of presidents of the region held in Brasilia, when the Prime Minister of Peru, Alberto Otárola, He addressed Petro in his speech and told him that he maintains a “belligerent attitude” against Boluarte.



“On that basis I was very emphatic and direct in asking President Petro to cease the demagogic attack against Peru and respect the well-earned right to peace and tranquility that the Peruvian people have achieved,” Otárola later told local media.

One day before that meeting, Petro wrote, on his Twitter account (now , it was Castillo who suffered the coup d’état.

EFE