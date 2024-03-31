The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, requested this Sunday, March 31, that the Prosecutor's Office take a statement from her “immediately” in the face of the “political turbulence” that the preliminary investigation against her for the acquisition of some luxury watches has generated. not declared. On Saturday, the president had ruled out resigning after her house was raided in the context of that case.

“I go to your office to request that my investigative statement be taken immediately. in order to clarify the facts under investigation as soon as possible,” says a message sent by the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, this Sunday, March 31, to the Prosecutor's Office through her lawyers.

“In view of the political turbulence that has been occurring as a consequence of the different procedures that your office has been carrying out,” he added in the letter addressed to the Attorney General, Juan Carlos Villena, in which he requests that the initial programming be rescinded. next Friday.

The president was going to go to the Public Ministry to give her statement on Friday, April 5, but, after the raid on her home and the Government Palace on Saturday, March 30 by a tax team, the president asked for her advance.

Boluarte was scheduled to show her watches at the Public Ministry last Tuesday and to give her testimony last Wednesday, but she had asked to reschedule both appointments due to her “heavy schedule”, so she did not attend any of these.

This led to a raid on his home, where the agents broke the lock on the door, and on the Government Palace.

The president stated that this raid had been carried out in an arbitrary, abusive and disproportionate manner, and that she was collaborating with the investigation.

“There has never been, as has been said, any refusal or rebellion on my part in the face of the tax investigation; on the contrary, I have appeared at this instance making myself available, so the early morning measure is arbitrary, disproportionate and abusive,” said the president along with her cabinet in a statement.

Hours after his words and, in a statement published on social networks shortly before midnight, the Public Ministry detailed that the operation was carried out “by order of the Supreme Preparatory Investigation Court of the Supreme Court” and, therefore, they ruled out that the intervention “was illegitimate, unconstitutional and abusive.”





He also clarified that in the operation “the delivery of the Rolex watches by the President of the Republic was not located or occurred, even though she was required to do so,” but other elements of interest for the investigation were obtained.

Another scandal for the president

The Rolex scandal broke out after a report from the journalistic program “La Encerrona”published in mid-March.

Since March 18, the head of state of Peru began to be investigated for alleged illicit enrichment and failure to record statements in her public documents.

Dina Boluarte has been seen with luxury watches on repeated occasions, but in particular, the investigation mentions a $14,000 Rolex that the president claims she obtained before assuming power. She alleged that the watch is from “yesterday”, long-standing and acquired through her “personal earnings”, arguing that she has been working since she was 18 years old and has obtained resources with “her own efforts”. her.

However, the attorney general emphasized on Tuesday, March 26, Boluarte's obligation to promptly present the three Rolex watches for investigation.

Boluarte, a 61-year-old lawyer, rose from being a modest district official to vice president under the mandate of the leftist Pedro Castillo, in July 2021. She assumed the Presidency in December 2022, after the dismissal of Castillo, accused of having attempted dissolve Congress, which was holding an investigation against him. Her failed attempt was aimed at ruling by decree.

In addition, the president, since January 10, 2023, faces another investigation by the Public Ministry of Peru for the crimes of genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries due to the repression of the demonstrations called by Castillo's followers as a result of his imprisonment. The protesters demanded the closure of Congress, the calling of elections, changes to the Constitution and the resignation of Boluarte.







The popularity of the leftist president has been affected. In December 2023 she registered an approval rating of 9%, according to the most recent survey from the Institute of Peruvian Studiesand lacks its own bench in a Congress controlled by the right and extreme right.

