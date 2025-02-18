

02/18/2025



Updated at 4:26 p.m.





He Betis continues to the expectation of the negotiation that remains open between FC Barcelona and Palmeiras for the transfer of Titor Roque. The striker has lost prominence in the rotation of Manuel Pellegrini and the Sao Paulo Club wants to hurry his options to take their services before closing the signing market on February 28. Meanwhile, the president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereiramade statements to balloon Esporte to review the situation of the team and had specific words about Vitor Roque.

Would Betis striker sign? «If it depended on me, if I could decide, yes. But it doesn’t depend on me. It depends on other clubs, it depends on your agent, it depends on the footballer, it does not depend on me. If it really was me who decided … what depends on me guarantees it. What depends on third parties does not guarantee it absolutely anything «.

According to the information that comes from Brazil, Palmeiras awaits Betis’s definition about the future of Vitor Roque since he has a contract with the Verdiblancos until June. And the operation must be done three bands with Barcelona, ​​which has the property of the footballer. In principle there are information that indicates that there are An understanding between Palmeiras and the Catalan club For a transfer and that Vitor Roque firm five years with the Brazilian club but has not moved as a formal offer. André Cury, striker agent, sees the complex negotiation at the moment.

«We work tirelessly to reinforce the team. We are not going to hire to hire, they have to be soccer players from that they really come to reinforce our squad. Sometimes the market is very difficult and if you find the player sometimes his team does not want to free him or the footballer does not want to return to Brazil, so he is not as simple as the fan thinks but we are always looking for the best for Palmeiras. We are not going to sign for the clamor of the press or fans, “continued the leader of Palmeiras.