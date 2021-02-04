A new scandal erupts in the lower categories of Italian football. In this case, the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ advanced a news that affects Novara, Serie C team, equivalent to the Spanish Second Division B. Its president, Marcello Cianci, was arrested while driving after he hid 200 thousand euros in cash in envelopes. In addition, he has been denounced by the Regio de Calabria provincial command for receiving stolen goods.

The nervousness of this during the event, caused the immediate check of the vehicle, when the agents found the envelopes with the money inside a box of food. Further, Cianci himself was unable to explain the true origin of such a quantity of money. All of it has caused him to resign himself as president of Novara, a position he had held since 2019 that he took the reins. The Italian team communicated it through a brief statement on their website, where they took the opportunity to distance themselves from what happened.

“The Novara entity announces that it has received from Mr. Marcello Cianci his resignation from the position of President and General Director, for personal and professional reasons. The members will soon call a Meeting for the new appointments. In view of the news that emerged in the last hours , and in which he has been involved, Novara declares himself totally oblivious to the facts, which refer strictly to personal facts and outside of his Club work“.